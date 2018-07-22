Fox News Parts Ways With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Fox News confirmed the departure of its host Kimberly Guilfoyle on Friday amid reports she will be joining America First, a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.

While the reason for her departure is currently unknown, a Fox News spokesperson emailed a short statement to the media, affirming, “Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

The circumstances around the former prosecutor’s departure though have been quite fuzzy. HuffPost’s Yashar Ali initially revealed via sources on Friday that Guilfoyle, 49, did not leave the news network voluntarily. He did not elaborate or provide additional details.

On the contrary, sources told PEOPLE that she had not been fired and that her “parting of ways with Fox News was mutual and amicable.”

However in an email to Daily Caller News Foundation, Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Thomas Clare, disputed reports that her exit was not amicable. Her lawyer states his client had “been in discussions with Fox to finalize her departure.”

“As Fox News noted in statement earlier today, Ms. Guilfoyle and the network have agreed to part ways. That agreed-upon parting of ways has not yet been finalized, has been under discussion for an extended period of time, and is entirely mutual and amicable,” Clare said.

Last year, the former Fox News personality was considered for White House press secretary shortly after Sean Spicer’s departure.

Guilfoyle has been in the news more than before. While she is an accomplished journalist, she has been making headlines with her new relationship.

Amid his divorce from Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr. has been dating Guilfoyle since the start of spring and roughly two months after his wife filed for divorce. A source close to the couple confirmed the relationship in mid-June.

“They’re really into each other, it’s obvious from the way they are together, and they haven’t tried to hide it,” the source said. “But they haven’t felt compelled to make any kind of pronouncement that they’re romantically involved.”

Trump and his wife of 12 years announced their split on March 16 with a joint statement.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

A source close to the couple says that the rest of the Trump family, including the president, is fond of Guilfoyle. Trump Jr. reportedly loves that she is “so smart” and has a good grasp of the political landscape.

Photo credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images