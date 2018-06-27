Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday in New Photo: ‘One of My Favorite Souls’

Kim Kardashian is wishing her ‘one of her favorite souls,’ Khloe Kardashian, a big ‘Happy […]

Kim Kardashian is wishing her “one of her favorite souls,” Khloe Kardashian, a big “Happy Birthday.”

Posting to Twitter, Kardashian shared a photo of herself with little sister Khloe, holding her 5-month-old baby Chicago West and Khloe’s own 2-month-old baby True Thompson on her lap.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet,” Kardashian wrote in her caption of the photo. “This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

A number of Khloe’s friends, fans, and followers have also been sending birthday wishes her way, with messages flooding in all over social media.

“Happy Birthday lovely!!!! First birthday as a Mummy,” one fan said. “Hope you have a fun filled day and lots of squishy cuddles from gorgeous baby True!!

“Happy 34th birthday to the baddest of them all,” another fan tweeted to the new mom. “Wishing you happiness and good health. stay blessed and enjoy your day to the fullest.”

Khloe has noticed all the birthday well-wishing her friends and fans have been sending, so she also tweeted out a message, thanking them for thinking about her.

“Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself,” she wrote, then adding that she loves all her fans “for real.”

