Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday in New Photo: ‘One of My Favorite Souls’

Kim Kardashian is wishing her “one of her favorite souls,” Khloe Kardashian, a big “Happy Birthday.”

Posting to Twitter, Kardashian shared a photo of herself with little sister Khloe, holding her 5-month-old baby Chicago West and Khloe’s own 2-month-old baby True Thompson on her lap.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet,” Kardashian wrote in her caption of the photo. “This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

A number of Khloe’s friends, fans, and followers have also been sending birthday wishes her way, with messages flooding in all over social media.

Happy birthday, @khloekardashian! This tweet is good for one hour of babysitting from Auntie Ellen. (Offer excludes diaper changes, and must include a nap.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 27, 2018

“Happy Birthday lovely!!!! First birthday as a Mummy,” one fan said. “Hope you have a fun filled day and lots of squishy cuddles from gorgeous baby True!!

Happy bday @khloekardashian! Here’s great advice from someone you may recognize pic.twitter.com/EaajBFmjgB — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2018

“Happy 34th birthday to the baddest of them all,” another fan tweeted to the new mom. “Wishing you happiness and good health. stay blessed and enjoy your day to the fullest.”

Happy birthday to one of the most kind hearted people on this earth, your love is unlike any other and I hope this is your best + most blessed year yet. I love you forever @khloekardashian, thank you for being one of the reasons I smile! 💕☺️#HappyBirthdayKhloe pic.twitter.com/Bl3PzYn0Ag — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) June 27, 2018

Khloe has noticed all the birthday well-wishing her friends and fans have been sending, so she also tweeted out a message, thanking them for thinking about her.

Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you 😘 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2018

