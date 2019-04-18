Kim Kardashian: What Kanye West Thinks About His Wife’s Lawyer Aspirations

Kanye West is his wife, Kim Kardashian‘s, biggest fan with everything she does, including her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

The rapper reportedly has stood by Kardashian’s side as she dove into her studies to become an attorney, which began last summer with a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm.

According to a source speaking with PEOPLE, West gave his full support to the KWW Beauty’s new professional goals from day one.

“Kanye is Kim’s biggest cheerleader about becoming a lawyer, and he thinks she’d be an amazing one,” the source said. “He’s 100 percent supportive of her. He checks in with her all the time to see how the studying is going, if there’s anything she needs, how he can help. He wants her to follow her passions. He thinks she’ll be a fantastic lawyer.”

“Kanye has been cheering her on since she started looking into law. He was there every step of the way for the Alice Johnson situation,” the source continued.

Kardashian played a key role in advocating to the White House for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, a woman who had been given a life sentence for a non-violent drug charge.

The reality television star made headlines after revealing in an interview with Vogue that she planned to take the bar exam in 2022, after spending four years learning from a San Francisco law firm.

The source revealed Kardashian believes she has to use her massive platform in order to “do some good in the world. West, the source added, is on the same page, noting the couple’s “interesting dynamic.”

“They really inspire each other to follow their passions,” the insider told the publication. “Even if they disagree about the particulars, they both agree that each other should do what they think is right. When Ye came out as a Trump supporter, Kim didn’t necessarily agree with everything, but she loved his passion about him. She loved seeing how much he lit up when he’d talk about politics. And he does the same thing for her.”

“In many ways, they’d make a fantastic political couple,” they continued. “They are so unified when it comes to doing things greater than themselves. They’re working towards more than just their brands.”

In the Vogue article, Kardashian also spoke about handling West’s bipolar disorder, and the backlash the rapper received following his public support of President Donald Trump in 2018.

“For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is,” she told the magazine. “Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to.”

She added: “I think some of the hurtful things that I read online: ‘What is she doing? She’s not stopping him…’ Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.”

