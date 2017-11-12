Kim Kardashian West Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Epic Baby Shower for Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West is preparing for the arrival of her third bundle of joy and celebrating with an extravagant baby shower.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared a sneak peek behind her tea party-themed baby shower via Instagram Stories, revealing to fans just how they will be celebrating her next child’s arrival.

Earlier this fall, Kardashian West confirmed she and husband Kanye West were expecting baby number three via surrogate. The household name spilled the news via her E! reality series while in conversation with her sister, Khloé.

That was the only time Kardashian West addressed the new addition, making many believe Khloé and Kylie will share the news of their respective pregnancies via the series.

Scroll through to see just how Kardashian West is celebrating her child’s arrival with family and friends.

In an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, Kardashian West took fans on a sneak peek of the shower by snapping footage of a dreamy, ethereal party, covered in pink.

“Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three,” she said excitingly. “It’s just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty.”

Kim’s Baby 3 baby shower is currently happening!! In pink!!!! pic.twitter.com/yyoUx90MyY — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) November 12, 2017

Kardashian took to Snapchat also to share footage of the party, revealing how her grandma and her mother’s cousin, Cici Bussey were the first to arrive.

Kim’s Baby #3 Baby Shower pic.twitter.com/5YrzOAyHnz — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) November 12, 2017

Earlier this summer, Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner called on fans to pray for her cousin Cici Bussey ahead of a stem cell transplant. The family have been standing behind their beloved relative as she fought the cancer for the past 20 years.

Kardashian West also shared how daughter North, 4, was taking part in the shower, while decked out in a cute, pink and white patterned cheongsam — the traditional Chinese dress.

North at Baby Shower pic.twitter.com/O1OgY3wbmu — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) November 12, 2017

TMZ broke the news first, revealing that the surrogate is reportedly an African-American woman in her late 20s who has been married for five years. The woman reportedly has two young sons and is also a college graduate. The source says she is also in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smooth pregnancy.

Kardashian West’s friend Miroslava Duma, CEO and Founder, Fashion Tech Lab, also took to Instagram on Saturday night to celebrate and shared video of the doting mom with her daughter, North.

Lucky number 3 and 7, happy baby shower @kimkardashian A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Kardashian West and Kanye elected to expand their family to use a surrogate after she was told the medical condition she has could be life threatening should she choose to carry another child.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said in a recent episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”