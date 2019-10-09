Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg

Kim Kardashian wants to have dinner with climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The reality star spoke to reporters in Armenia on Tuesday, saying that Thunberg is her dream dinner party guest. However, some fans think Kardashian might not like what Thunberg would have to say about her jet-setting lifestyle.

Kardashian is currently in Armenia having her children baptized and revisiting her heritage. Speaking to Reuters reporters at the World Congress on Information Technology on Tuesday, she described 16-year-old Thunberg as a “Brave and amazing young woman.”

“She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian said. “Climate change is a serious problem.”

A big part of Thunberg’s message has to do with public transportation, which clashes with some of Kardashian’s habits. For example, she and her husband Kanye West are known to fly on private jets in their travels around the world, while Thunberg took trains even while visiting the U.S., where the infrastructure is lacking in many places.

Kardashian also seemed interested in how Thunberg is handling her fame. She said that she would love to advise the young woman on how to use her voice most effectively.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they [Thunberg and her parents] manage that,” Kardashian said.

Thunberg has been a leading climate activist for some time now, but she made a particular splash at the U.N. climate change summit last month. Thunberg told world leaders — including President Donald Trump — that they had “stolen” her “childhood.”

“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here and say you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight,” she said.

When reporters pointed out that Kardashian does not live by Thunberg’s ideals, she pointed to ther influential figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently criticized for using private jets. She said that the royal couple is “very passionate about decisions that change the world,” and that she and her family are “very cautious” about the environment as well.

Kardashian has made visits to the White House to ask President Trump for help with prison reform, which she has a particular interest in. Her husband, West has been criticized for his open support of President Trump. One of the president’s first major acts in office was to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, which held world leaders to a certain standard of environmental responsibility.