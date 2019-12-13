Kim Kardashian Unveils Adorable ‘West Family Christmas Card’

The 2019 Kardashian West Christmas card has arrived! Kim Kardashian shared her family’s latest photo together on Instagram on Friday, debuting this year’s edition of the family’s now-infamous Christmas card. The West family card features Kardashian, her husband Kanye West and their four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 months, all wearing gray sweatpants and white socks and sitting on a white staircase. Kardashian is seen holding Psalm on her lap and West, who was the exception to the dress code in a white crewneck, was holding Chicago, who had a cookie in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:18am PST

“The West Family Christmas Card 2019,” Kardashian wrote.

The sweet snap is the first family photo of the Wests since Halloween, when the group dressed in multiple costumes including a group of worms, the cast of Sing and the cast of The Flintstones. Kardashian recently got into the Christmas spirit when she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a lit-up faux snow-covered white tree in her home, crediting floral designer Jeff Leatham for the seasonal display.

Unlike previous years, Friday’s Christmas card is limited to one group of the Kardashian/Jenner family, as past cards have seen Kardashian, her mom and sisters all pose together with their own significant others and kids. Last year, Kardashian and her kids, Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, Penelope and Reign, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi all posed together along with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 24, 2018 at 6:47am PST

Kardashian and her husband welcomed baby Psalm in May, and she told Entertainment Tonight in September that she thinks four kids is the “perfect, magic number for me,” especially with her busy schedule. Along with her multiple companies and her family’s reality show, Kardashian is also studying to become a lawyer.

“It’s so important to give the perfect amount of attention to every kid, especially with school now and with everything that I’m doing. I really just can’t extend myself beyond this,” she said. “Everyone always asks, ‘What’s next?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just going to focus and do what I’m doing.’ I can’t do anything else.”

