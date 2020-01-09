Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled by Fans After Revealing What’s Not in Her Refrigerator

On Monday, Jan. 6, Kim Kardashian used Twitter to promote her shapewear line, Skims, posting a photo of herself wearing a sports bra and underwear under sheer joggers and standing in front of an open refrigerator.

The @skims Cotton Collection restock is available now!! Here I’m wearing the Cotton Plunge Bralette and Cotton Rib Briefs in Kyanite. I live in these comfortable pieces!! Shop the Cotton Collection now at https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. pic.twitter.com/V5icdyRgEN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2020

Rather than focus on the clothes, many of Kardashian’s followers instead turned toward the contents of her fridge, which were noticeably lacking save for a line of six milk cartons on the top shelf. In the photo, Kardashian was reaching for a bowl, which was sitting on a shelf by itself above two bottles of milk with straws and a jug of lemonade. The drawer below that has a handful of items in it atop two empty shelves, and the clear fridge next to her contains bottles of water and cans of ginger ale.

Some confused Twitter reactions included:

“Yall eat air too??coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am.” “Is that a fridge fridge or just a spare one for milk.” “Is this a got milk advertisement because you literally have every kind in that fridge.” “I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate.” “You know damn well that’s Kim fridge, the kids got they own fridge.” “Kim love the Skims, but sis you have milk for days.”

Fans know that Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s Los Angeles home is extremely minimalist, featuring a nude color palette, very little furniture and absolutely no visible labels.

“It’s a label-less house,” the KKW Beauty founder told ELLE in 2018. “My life is chaotic, so my home is supersimple. Everything has to be clean. No clutter.”

“If things aren’t organized, I flip out,” she added. “My kids’ clothes have their name ironed into them on little labels. I know where everything is, and I. Do. Not. Lose. Things.”

Along with clean, the home is also, apparently, very quiet.

“Everyone says that!” she exclaimed. “My kids just aren’t that loud. My daughter has a friend over; they’re in the playroom. But they’re outdoorsy. My dog’s even quiet; it’s the craziest thing.”

After Kardashian and West invited Vogue into their home to film an episode of “73 Questions,” fans were so confused by the couple’s bathroom sinks that Kardashian had to go on social media and explain them to fans.

The mystery of Kim Kardashian’s sinks is finally solved. https://t.co/qRRQajfJaw pic.twitter.com/j5e1kiGnGu — E! News (@enews) April 17, 2019

