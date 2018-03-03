Kim Kardashian Causes a Stir in Tornado-Inspired Silver Spandex While Touring Japan

Kim Kardashian recently caused a stir while touring Japan in a tornado-inspired silver spandex outfit.

In a photo shared to her Instagram account simply captioned with a tornado emoji, Kardashian can be seen posing for the camera outside of a Japanese restaurant.

She is sporting a shiny all-silver ensemble that includes spandex shorts, a puffy jacket, and tennis shoes with shin-high socks. The one variation of color is her hair, which is a bright pink color with noticeable dark roots.

But according to the comments section, Kardashian’s look was a “hot mess.”

Users took to her comments section writing, “I don’t understand how you could criticize [Khloe’s] taste in fashion and then walk around in this. But if you’re happy with it, then whatever floats your boat.”

Another user chimed in that Kardashian “used to dress cute,” while an Instagram user replied that they loved her style “before Kanye.”

“Yes to the hair and makeup,” wrote an Instagram user. “No to the ensemble. Leave the biker shorts where they belong, hon….the early 90s or the gym!”

As has been widely reported, Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby into the world by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

Kardashian recently thanked the Chicago Bulls for welcoming her new baby, Chicago West, to the team after the NBA club sent a gift of personalized merchandise to the baby.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories thread, Kardshian showed off the outfits that the NBA franchise sent to the infant.

The Bulls provided the new baby a black and red team jersey, a grey and red hoodie, and a red bib with black trim.

The jersey is extra special, as in one photo Kardashian revealed that the team had put “West” on the back above a large number one.

In one of the photos, Kardashian wrote, “Thank you [Chicago Bulls.]” Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have a baby this year. Her youngest sister Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to a daughter, and her sister Khloe Kardashian is due in the spring.

Khloe is getting closer to her due date every day, and she recently treated her Snapchat followers to a glimpse of her growing baby bump. In the snaps, Kardashian can be seen posing for mirror-selfies while rocking an all-black outfit, as reported by The Daily Mail.

She has a cat-ears filter on and in one photo in particular is holding her belly, giving a clear indication of how much it has grown over the last couple of months.

In a post on her website, the youngest Kardashian sister wrote about being in her third trimester. “I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything. My sisters said I would love that, [laugh out loud],” she joked.