Kim Kardashian Fans Shame Her for New Toenail Photo: ‘It Looks Like Gangrene!’

Kim Kardashian’s latest pedicure is raising questions about the current health of her feet.

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos, the mom of three took the opportunity to show off her toned body while relaxing on the pristine white beaches. “Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy w what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week & changed the way I eat! SO THANK U for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts,” she captioned the image.

Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy w what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week & changed the way I eat! SO THANK U for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts pic.twitter.com/SnteVQiONT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 14, 2018

Instead of praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member for her toned body, fans were quick to call out her “gross” toenail, which is just barely visible in the upper right-hand corner. One fan went as far as zooming in on it, causing the comments to erupt with people questioning the health of Kardashian’s little toe.

I love u but is that ur toenail?? pic.twitter.com/q0koBvGyXP — kooka burra (@givemelotionpls) April 14, 2018

“Ain’t yellow, just an extra popcorn kernel that fell while she was snacking earlier,” one person commented.

ain’t yellow, just an extra popcorn kernel that fell while she was snacking earlier 😂😂 — Benadryl Mudflap (@floppytopfin) April 15, 2018

“Omg she has all the money in the world but can’t get a pedicure,” another person chimed in.

Omg🤣🤣🤣🤣she has all the money in the world but can’t get a pedicure — jill (@jrock3888) April 14, 2018

One person even commented that it could be gangrene.

😂 it could be gangrene 🤔 — lukeskywalking (@Dredgeydubs) April 15, 2018

The KKW Beauty CEO, 37, was quick to clapback and dash any rumors that her feet are anything but healthy. Kardashian took to Instagram to post an uncaptioned image of her bright neon yellow pedicure for all the world to see, dispelling any claims that she may have gangrene or any other foot fungus.

The 37-year-old has been posting plenty of sun-soaked snaps during her vacay, including a rare selfie with husband Kanye West, which she simply captioned “Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)”

A source close to the power couple recently revealed that they are serious about adding to their family of five, after just welcoming baby Chicago only three months ago.

“It’s always been a question of when, not if they’ll add to the family,” the source told In Touch Weekly. “They’re confident they can cope with this because of the support they have with childcare.”

As was widely reported, Kardashian and West welcomed Chicago into the world by way of surrogate back in January. The source suggested that they would go with this option again for a new baby.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy, since their marriage is hardly in the ideal place and they’re already struggling to cope with the demands of three kids,” the source added. “But they’re ignoring all reason and going with their impulse here.”