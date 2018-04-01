Kim Kardashian Possibly Stirs up Drama With Throwback of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post on Friday left fans scratching their heads.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality posted a photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, and her step-father Bruce Jenner. Many saw this as Kardashian stirring up drama, as Bruce now identifies as Caitlyn Jenner after undergoing a gender change in 2015.

“TGIF,” Kardashian wrote, captioning a photo of her mother blowing bubbles in a bathtub while Bruce poses in a bathrobe holding a glass of champagne.

Kris and Bruce divorced in 2014, a year prior to him coming out as transgender and changing his identity to Caitlyn. While Kardashian publicly supports Caitlyn’s lifestyle choice, the two have had a noticeably strained relationship in recent years.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back, but she is a liar, she is not a good person,” Kardashian said in a KUWTK episode this past September following the release of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Caitlyn claimed in her book that Kris was not supportive of her transition, and that she does not associate herself with many of the family members anymore.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

That strained relationship might be shared by other members of the Kardashian family. A report came out back in February that Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting the birth of her first child any day now, may ban Caitlyn from seeing her.

“Will having a child affect anything between you and Caitlyn?” host Ross King asked the 33-year-old reality TV personality.

“I don’t think if affects anything with Caitlyn,” Khloe said at the time. “Things just are as they are.”

Caitlyn said in an interview with Piers Morgan following the release of the book that the only two members of the family she’s still concerned about are her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie,” Caitlyn said. “They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

But those relationships might be complicated as well. Reports came out in January, weeks before she gave birth to Stormi Webster, that Caitlyn was unhappy that Kylie was becoming a mother at 20-years-old.