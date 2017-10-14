Kim Kardashian Reveals Throwback ‘Playboy’ Photoshoot Pic

Kim Kardashian shared one of her favorite throwback photos this weekend, giving her millions of followers another look at her 2007 Playboy photoshoot.

On Friday, Kardashian once again shared a photo from behind-the-scenes of the famous photoshoot and easily earned 1.017 million likes from some of her 103 million followers. “Playboy 2007,” was all she wrote in the caption.

Playboy 2007

If the photo looked familiar, it should. Kardashian has shared it before. Back in December 2015, she posted the exact same photo of herself getting ready for the shoot by Hype Williams.

“I found these old photos from my December 2007 Playboy Magazine shoot by Hype Williams and had to post them!” Kardashian wrote in 2015. “They are so good. Awww, I look like a baby LOL!”

Another throwback bts of my 2007 Playboy shoot.

She shared it again last month in a throwback photo post on her website, KimKardashianWest.com, to pay tribute to the late Hugh Hefner. “I am so honored to have been a part of the Playboyfamily! I loved Hugh so much,” she wrote. “He will be greatly missed!”

According to Playboy, the December 2007 issue featuring Kardashian was one of the best-selling spreads in the magazine’s history.

Kardashian’s appearance in Playboy came just a few months after Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted on E! Network. The show’s 14th season debuted earlier this month. Since the Playboy spread, she’s been married twice and had two children with her third husband, Kanye West.