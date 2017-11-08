Fans React to Kim Kardashian’s Suggestive Tweet

The latest raunchy social media photo from Kim Kardashian lies not in the content of the photo itself… but rather in the caption.

I’d go blonde for that D…😂 pic.twitter.com/yRME6Hs65V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2017

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old reality TV celeb got in on the latest trendy challenge all the cool kids are doing these days.

“I’d go blonde for the D,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a photo of her wearing her blonde wig.

The caption is referring to the latest NSFW trend inspired by female New Orleans rapper GameOva Reedy, in which people find themselves freestyle rapping (or posting pics) about what they’d do to get some.

Apparently, Kardashian would go blonde “for the D” — as well as share five other photos with the same blonde hair and different outfits. In a matter of five minutes, the mom of two had shared six blonde photos of herself all in a row without much of an explanation.

One was captioned “LOL,” but we don’t get the joke.

Of course, fans went crazy after the initial post, obsessing over Kardashian’s latest social media move.

Fans reacting to the “for the D” comment

Most of Kardashian’s fans got a kick out of her Tweet and responded with glee.

kimberly, this might be the funniest tweet you’ve ever tweeted ??? — Lex (@Khlocaine_) October 3, 2017

????? YESSSSSSSS — jorge (@jorgyyporgyy) October 3, 2017

Fans couldn’t get enough

They were even calling it her “best tweet ever.”

If Ye likes the blonde you go blonde ? — big baller brie ? (@sashakrew) October 3, 2017

Best tweet I’ve ever seen from kim. — n e n a•r e u s e r (@nenareuser) October 3, 2017

They could hardly contain themselves

Seriously, her Twitter followers immediately erupted with dumbfounded comments and hilarious responses.

YESSSSS LET US KNOW SIS — CourtneyRevolution (@CourtRevolution) October 3, 2017

LMAOOOO — alex (@demarsdoll) October 3, 2017

kim omg — ㅤً (@likesocute) October 3, 2017

Others weren’t so amused

Other Kardashian followers weren’t so impressed with her joining in on the fun of the #ForTheD challenge.

GIRL YOU AINT DOING THE #ForTheDChallange ? — ㅤㅤㅤaimee (@TheTcde) October 3, 2017

…… Welp, the challenge was good while it lasted pic.twitter.com/YS3RLUEGRs — self. ? (@EnigmaticCourt) October 3, 2017

Lmao girl bye — Eritrea (@eritreaaa) October 3, 2017

But if there’s one thing Kim K. knows, it’s social media, and one person praised her for her intel on the trend. (It’s not like she has, you know, a rapper husband to help her out.)

As for why she shared so many blonde pics on Twitter after the intial “for the D” post? It may forever be a mystery.