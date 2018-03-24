Kim Kardashian’s Snaplight Lawsuit Dismissed

Kim Kardashian received some good news on Friday, as her recent lawsuit from illuminated phone case makers SnapLight has been tossed out according to TMZ.

Snaplight originally accused Kardashian’s company, Kimsaprincess, Inc., of teaming up with LuMee to see phone cases using technology they allegedly stole from designs Snaplight invented years ago.

TMZ reports that based on acquired legal docs Snaplight is unable to re-file the lawsuit, and Kardashian is reportedly overjoyed by the court’s decision.

The win gives the reality personality a brief reprieve from ongoing legal battles, which includes a lawsuit from Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna against multiple members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family.

Elsewhere, Kardashian’s husband Kanye West is also being hauled into court as outdoor apparel Jordan Outdoor Enterprises Ltd. filed a lawsuit against West’s clothing line Yeezy Apparel for allegedly stealing their trademarked camouflage patterns and using them on several of his clothing items.

With Kardashian running her multiple businesses and West working on new music while also running Yeezy, the two have to make a concentrated effort to raise their three children. The third of which, Chicago West, was born via surrogate in January.

A source recently gave an interview with PEOPLE, shedding some light on how the two make it work.

“They don’t have the most traditional way of raising their kids because they’re so busy,” the source said. “When they’re not together, Kim and Kanye FaceTime with the kids and talk to them as much as they can.”

“Kris [Jenner] helps Kim a ton, as does Kourtney [Kardashian]. Corey [Gamble] pitches in with all the kids too. The family supports each other,” the source continued

The source also said Kardashian and little sister Kylie Jenner have been bonding over parenthood, as Jenner had her first child, Stormi Webster, in early February.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” the source said. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago.”

Kardashian recently opened up in an interview with ELLE why she chose to have a surrogate and why she and West both made sure they were having a baby girl for their third child.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she said. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”