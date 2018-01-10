Kim Kardashian Slams Publication for Calling Mom Kris Jenner ‘Chubby’

Kim Kardashian is calling out The Daily Mail after it published a story calling her mom Kris Jenner “chubby.”

In the story, the publication interviews Jenner’s former photographer boyfriend, who released a number of the Keeping Up with the Kardshians cast member’s modeling photos from when she was only 22 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?! https://t.co/xqxlK6LWuo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

“Chubby-faced 22-year-old Kris Jenner models in never-before-seen shots,” the publication captioned the story.

But Kardashian took objection with her mother’s description, tweeting out a complaint to her more than 58 million followers.

“Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!” she wrote.

It’s unclear if Kardashian read the interview with photographer Alfred M. Garcia, but she most likely would have taken issue with that he said about her mom as well.

“Kris would not have made it as a real model,” Garcia said. “She was tall, and she had bigger bones, but she really didn’t have the model look – her face as far as structure. I wouldn’t say she was the most attractive of the women I’ve photographed, or been with.”

“Her looks weren’t on a high scale, but she was always into dressing,” he continued. “She was attractive enough for her time, dressed very neat, was very friendly, and full of energy.”

Fans were on the KarJenners’ side for this one.

Are you kidding me? Kris was beautiful and STILL is! pic.twitter.com/KPWfdygfaq — Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) January 9, 2018

Put some respect on Kris name pic.twitter.com/9k3fMAOcnz — Darius 🔆 (@dariusherron1) January 9, 2018

How is this chubby??? Disgusting @DailyMailCeleb — Khloé Kardashian Fan (@KhloeKFanxo) January 9, 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Mike Coppola