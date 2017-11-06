Kim Kardashian Sizzles Going Shirtless Under Oversized Blazer

Kim Kardashian proved that sometimes less is more Saturday, rocking nothing but an oversized suit jacket and trousers to the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member went braless at the event, pairing her long platinum tresses with a simple black suit, open in the front for a chic and sexy look.

Mom Kris Jenner looked right in step with her daughter, wearing a silky black suit with a bustier-style top and detailed oversized jacket.

The two were taking time off this weekend from a number of birthday celebrations within the family. Model Kendall Jenner turned 22 on Friday, while Kris Jenner celebrated her 63 birthday Sunday.

The two attended the event, which was presented by Gucci to honor artist Mark Bradford and George Lucas, alongside celebs such as Jared Leto and Kerry Washington.