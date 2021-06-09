Kim Kardashian Shares Photo From Vow Renewal Ceremony to Kanye West Amid Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo from her vow renewal ceremony that she and estranged husband Kanye West had to renew their vows, leading some to wonder if she's having second thoughts about the divorce. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after months of rumors that the couple were headed for a breakup. In the photo that she shared, while it doesn't have West in the picture itself, she is posing with their four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

"Baby Love," she captioned the black-and-white image. Fans flooded the comment section to send their well-wishes and love to the KKW founder and her kids. While in the midst of a divorce, Kardashian isn't afraid to show her love to West either. To celebrate his birthday, she shared a photo of the two with their kids and noted that she would love him for life.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life," she captioned the image as they were aboard a private plane. Kardashians younger sister Khloé Kardashians also share a photo on her Instagram account wishing her brother-in-law a happy birthday and noted that he was a brother for life. There's been a lot of question surrounding the couple and what was the leading cause of their divorce. In 2020 during West's short-lived presidential run, he called his wife and her family out for trying to lock him up in a string of tweets. That, among other accusations, had a onlookers wondering if that led to their split. However, in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 40-year-old opened up about details.

Throughout their last season of the hit reality series, Kardashian has kept pretty quiet on her marriage troubles, until later in the season. The mom-of-four was crying over it and noted that he deserves to be with someone who can travel with him and support his career moves, indicating her busy schedule may be a problematic issue for the two. During the scene, Kardashian ws surrounded by several of her sisters including Kylie Jenner who could be seen wiping away tears alongside her big sister as Kardashian mourned the split. While both Kardashian and West have been linked to dating other people, it seems as though West is more serious with Irina Shayk. The two have been seen hanging out and seem to be enjoying their time together.