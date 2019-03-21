Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Is Daddy’s Little Double in Darling New Photo

Like father, like son! Little Saint West looks just like his father, Kanye West, in a photograph his mother, Kim Kardashian shared on Snapchat Saturday.

In the photo, the adorable 1-year-old stares straight into the camera and gives his mom the exact same expression West often gives the paparazzi.

Maybe the handsome toddler, already little brother to big sister North who just turned 4, is practicing his best “big brother” face. Kardashian and West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry a third child for the couple.

Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta during her first pregnancy, a condition in which the placenta grows into the uterine wall, preventing it from detaching easily during birth and making it unsafe for her to be pregnant again. An attempt to correct the condition through surgery as unsuccessful.

