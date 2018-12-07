Kim Kardashian Reveals Major Holiday Tradition KarJenner Clan Will Be Skipping This Year

Bah humbug! There will be no Kardashian Christmas card this year, Kim Kardashian revealed in a new interview with E! News.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family is known for their elaborate, annual Christmas cards featuring all the members of the family, but Kardashian admitted, “Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids.’”

The drama surrounding last year’s Christmas photo shoot, which all played out on the E! reality show this season, definitely had something to do with it, she added.

“I have to say, in thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” she admitted. “That was so dramatic.”

It was Kourtney Kardashian versus Kim in the brutal fight over the Christmas card in 2017, which sparked when Kourtney refused to compromise her considerably less packed schedule while organizing the shoot with sisters Kim and Khloé.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. I’m planning it. I’m planning the shoot, so we don’t want you in the shoot,” Kim yelled at Kourtney after a prolonged failure to schedule anything during an August episode of the show.

“Didn’t I already say this morning, I didn’t care to do it,” Kourtney responded, prompting a rant from her little sister that immediately sparked memes and jokes from KUWTK fans.

“Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f—ing business but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about,” she shouted, prompting Kourtney to storm off in a huff.

“She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kim continued to mom Jenner and Khloé. “She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do.”

The two sisters have since made up, with the sisters joking about their smackdown fight in a December episode of the reality show.

“Oh my God, people are going so crazy,” Kourtney said. “People hate Kim for her comment on the show.”

“They hate me,” Kim agreed, clarifying her comment, “What I meant is you’re the most boring.”

“People are like, ‘I’ve been abused by my family for years and I know that that’s very hurtful,” Kourtney replied.

“That’s bad. I knew that they would do this to me. I knew it would happen,” Kim admitted.

Maybe the family can regroup for Christmas 2019…?

