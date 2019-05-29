Kim Kardashian Reveals New Bob Hairdo

Kim Kardashian has a new look!

The makeup mogul was spotted out on Tuesday with her long black hair cut into a sleek chin-length bob with a center part, with the 38-year-old styling her summer ‘do with a cropped t-shirt and sweatpants.

Kardashian also showed off her new hairstyle on her Instagram Story, using Snapchat’s baby filter to turn the clock back, with the reality star cracking that she looked just like 1-year-old daughter Chicago.

“I literally look like Chicago,” she said in a clip, imitating her daughter and adding, “I love my mommy. She’s the best.”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian also got in on the action, with Kardashian noting that the filter made Kourtney look just like Kim’s 5-year-old daughter North.

Kardashian also put the baby filter on Scott Disick, exclaiming, “Mason!” in reference to Disick and Kourtney’s 9-year-old son.

“I’m Marty,” Disick joked, using his son’s nickname.

While Kardashian’s new ‘do could very plausibly be a wig, it’s possible the mom of four really did decide to make the chop for summer, having rocked a very similar style last year.

It’s also likely that the bob is a more manageable style for Kardashian than her recent waist-length waves, something the reality star probably appreciates as a new mom of four. Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed son Psalm this month via surrogate, with the infant joining his sisters and 3-year-old brother Saint.

Prior to Psalm’s arrival, Kardashian celebrate with a CBD-themed baby shower, sharing photos from the event after her son’s birth and adding that Psalm is “the most calm and chill of all my babies so far.”

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

Grandmother Kris Jenner opened up about Psalm’s name while speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the birth.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” the momager said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

When asked about the cutest thing baby Psalm has done in his short life, Jenner responded, “I don’t know, he’s just adorable!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MG19