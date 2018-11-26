Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was High During First Wedding, Infamous NSFW Tape

Kim Kardashian is coming clean about her days as a bit of a wild child! On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star admitted to being on ecstasy during two major moments of her life as a young woman — her first wedding and her infamous sex tape.

The conversation first came up when sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, brought up how “boring” Kardashian is now, asking her, “You were fun at one time, like you were wild for some of your years, right?”

Sister Kendall Jenner chimed in, “I heard stories about you. I can’t say it,” before Disick added, “You went to Disney and you were all high or something, like Six Flags?”

It was the revelation that Kardashian got high that shocked Jenner, but the KKW Beauty CEO’s past drug use wasn’t exactly a secret.

“I got married on ecstasy. No, the first time,” she said of her wedding to Damon Thomas in 2000. “I did ecstasy once and I got marred, and I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Despite Kardashian’s willingness to dish on the sex tape with Ray-J that catapulted her into fame, both Disick and Jenner were shocked at the admission.

“Everyone knows it!” she continued, adding, “My jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian also recalled a time in her late teens or early 20s when she and heiress Paris Hilton traveled to Ibiza, Spain, leaving a foam party at 7 a.m. and deciding to sleep on floats in the ocean with their arms linked.

“I just cant believe that that was you,” Jenner said in disbelief.

“I still can do crazy things,” Kardashian protested, adding later to the camera, “Kendall honestly has no clue. I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore, but I still have fun.”

She said with a cheeky look. “Don’t get it twisted, I’m still the life of the party.”

It was this interaction in her mind that Kardashian met up with her high school friends in Las Vegas, where they decided to try and reclaim their younger days with a backstage meeting with Cher, as well as plenty of tequila shots.

