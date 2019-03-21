Kim Kardashian Reveals Halloween Snap of Her ‘Little Pumpkin’ Saint

We’re seeing double of little Saint West, and we’re not complaining! Kim Kardashian shared an adorable seasonal snap of her second child Tuesday, and the internet can’t get enough.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to show off a sweet photo of her 2-year-old son with Kanye West wearing a black turtleneck and matching beanie accompanied by an orange button-up while smiling shyly.

“My little pumpkin,” Kardashian wrote, adding a jack-o’-lantern emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the toddler’s “aww” factor.

“GOODNESS, HE’S SO CUUUUUTE,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “We don’t see them enough!!! Thanks for sharing, he’s very handsome, looks like Daddy!!”

They weren’t the only ones to point out Saint’s resemblance of dad Kanye.

“He’s a spitting image of kanye…so adorable!” another said.

Kanye and Kardashian are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 9-month-old daughter Chicago, but there could be more members of the Kardashian-West clan coming in the future.

In Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kardashian discussed her future family planning with friend Larsa Pippen.

“How do you keep getting lucky with all your kids?” Pippen asked. “You’re supposed to have like, one bad kid — who doesn’t sleep, who doesn’t eat…your kids are all so good.”

“Yeah, Kanye wants to have more though,” Kardashian admitted. “He’s been harassing me.”

When Pippen asked how many more children West wants, Kardashian rolled her eyes and said, “He wants like, seven.

“He needs to name his next album, ‘Seven,’ and lighten up on the kids situation,” Pippen joked. “Seven kids is crazy…”

It appears that even since filming, West hasn’t let up on the idea of a big family.

During an October meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni, West revealed he’d like to have four more kids, bringing their total to that magic seven.

When Museveni asked West and Kardashian how many kids they have, West said, “We have three. I would like to have seven.” He then turned to look at his wife, who said, half-joking, “I would not like to have seven.”

With cute babies like Saint, it’s hard not to want them to have more!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

