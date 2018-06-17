Kim Kardashian Posts Moving Father’s Day Tributes to Kanye West and Her Dad

Kim Kardashian had a sentimental Father’s Day on Instagram, posting separate tributes to both her own father, Robert Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.

Kardashian got the Father’s Day celebrations started early on Saturday night, when she posted a throwback photo of her late dad, Robert Kardashian.

“I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight,” the reality star wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad.”

The picture showed a young Kardashian smiling alongside her dad in a grainy frame. Kardashian wore a heavy acid wash denim jacket buttoned all the way up, with her hair pulled back in a blue scrunchie. Her dad wore windbreaker zipped up to his chest.

Robert Kardashian was best known for his friendship with O.J. Simpson. He served as the NFL star’s defense attorney in his infamous murder trial, and even let Simpson stay in his house to to avoid the media. Robert passed away in 2003 shortly after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

On Sunday morning, Kardashian posted a second Father’s Day tribute, this time to her husband and father of her own three children, Kanye West.

“Happy Father’s Day babe,” she wrote. “Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there!”

West has proven himself a natural father in the last several years. His latest album, Ye, includes plenty of ruminations on his growing family, and how fame is affecting them. On Saturday, a photo went viral showing West Carrying his five-year-old daughter North West down the street in the midst of a tantrum. To some, that was all the proof they needed to show that West is a father in earnest.

North West Throws Tantrum On 5th Birthday — See The Pic – Hollywood Life https://t.co/psT2ls563R pic.twitter.com/Uqug9dT0Ka — Mugwanya Jacob (@MugwanyaJacob) June 16, 2018

Still, West and Kardashian’s parenting was called into question this week when a source revealed how much the couple pays for childcare. According to a report by Radar Online, the famous parents pay an entire team of nannies upwards of $100,000 each to be on call 24/7 so that they can make all of their publicity engagements.

“The cost is through the roof – they’ve spent a fortune since Chi was born in mid-January,” the insider said.

Despite the small personal staff, Kardashian and West spend plenty of time with their family, as evidenced by Kardashian’s other recent Instagram posts. The mom of three has taken numerous adorable selfies with her kids recently, drawing the adoration of her followers on social media.