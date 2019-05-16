Kim Kardashian Poses Topless Flaunting Massive Diamond Ring

After swearing off flashy displays on social media, it looks like Kim Kardashian is back to her old tricks. The reality TV mogul recently posted a promotional photo on Instagram for her Mrs. West collection, with her giant diamond wedding ring on display.

The photo showed a topless Kardashian, 38, posing in front of a flower wall with her long brown hair cascading down her back.

The ring was front and center in the photo, as she held a single white rose to her nose. Kardashian appears to be wearing makeup from the line in the photo. She announced in the caption that the line of “versatile & pigmented shades” would be dropping May 24 — her five year wedding anniversary.

Kardashian posted another photo of the ring on Wednesday, showing off her jewel-encrusted manicure. The nails appear to have been part of her Met Gala 2019 look.

The stylish manicure featured jewels dangling off her white nails.

After being robbed at gunpoint in Paris several years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped wearing flashy jewels, or posting it on social media. She admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she had been “materialistic” in the past, and feared it may have made her a target. She told the talk show host she no longer cared about that stuff, and was happy to show this side of herself to her children.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

She continued, “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that this was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but…I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

The robbery took place in Paris, as reported by OK! Magazine. Kardashian had been there with sister Kourtney, who was accompanied by her bodyguard to a nightclub. Kim recalled “Snapchatting,” admitting during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she may have given away that she was alone.

“They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it,” she said during the episode, according to OK!.

During a post-robbery interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added, “It’s not to say I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like th at. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed as far as how I travel.”