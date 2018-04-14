New Suspect in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Arrested

A new suspect has been identified in the 2016 robbery at Kim Kardashian‘s rented apartment in Paris.

A suspect was detained on Tuesday, according to a judicial official who spoke to reporters at Page Six. The suspect will meet with an investigative judge on Friday, and is expected to be hit with preliminary charges. The official source was not allowed to go on record discussing an ongoing investigation, and they could not provide any further details, including the suspect’s identity.

So far, ten people in total have been charged in the case, with 17 total arrests. Police believe five people broke into Kardashian’s apartment and tied her up while stealing about $10 million worth of jewelry from her.

The attack took place on Oct. 3, 2016, and the investigation has been ongoing since. The suspects range in age from 23 to 73, according to Page Six, and some have long criminal histories, including past charges for armed robbery.

The experience has had a profound influence on Kardashian, who has said that she has become less materialistic since surviving the robbery.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said during an April 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show. “I know that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person … I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

“It was probably no secret and you’ve seen it on the show, and I was being flashy — I was definitely materialistic before,” she went on. “Not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful, but I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who [is] raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“Of course when you get engaged you’re gonna show off your ring, people if they get a new car … you get so proud and you get so happy, you show that off on social media … but it’s just not worth it. I don’t care about that stuff. I don’t care to show off the way that I used to … Truly, it’s OK if you’re proud of that, if you work hard and you get something, but it’s just not who I am anymore.”

She recounted the harrowing experience in detail as well.

“I was just about to fall asleep, but I was awake [when the robbers entered the hotel],” she said. “I heard people running up the stairs, and I thought it was my sister and my friend drunk coming home … I debated going out, not going out, all night, and I finally decided, ‘I’m just going to stay in and pack.’”

“Automatically your stomach drops. It’s a feeling you can’t explain. And I knew that was it for me,” she went on.

“Hundred percent [thought I was going to die]. I said a prayer — I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, my husband…‘ “But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t really aggressive.’ It could have been way worse, so I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful. I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe, I’m such a better person — like, it’s OK.”