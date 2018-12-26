Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Reunite in Candid Christmas Eve Party Video

Kim Kardashian may no longer be Paris Hilton’s closet-organizing sidekick, but it’s clear the two socialites still have love for one another.

At Kardashian’s star-studded Christmas Eve party—which featured performances by John Legend and a Calabasas winter wonderland—the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Simple Life alum decided to try out the designated sledding hill for themselves, all of which was caught on video by Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

The rapper shared a candid clip on Twitter Monday of Kardashian, clad in a white formal gown and sneakers, and Hilton, wearing a similarly fancy red cocktail dress, giggling and running to the hill hand-in-hand.

“You guys!” Kardashian yells in the clip. “Paris and I are gonna go down the sled!”

West captioned the video clearly, “Bff.”

Also in attendance at the Christmas Eve party was Kendall Jenner, putting to rest rumors of a feud between the supermodel and the rest of her famous sisters, which started that same day when she was the only KarJenner daughter not present in the family’s annual Christmas card.

Khloé Kardashian clapped back at a follower who expressed sympathy for the 23-year-old, writing in the comments section, “Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot, and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the 34-year-old explained. “Man you guys are dramatic even for a f—ing Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo.”

She continued, “Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with,” adding that “Kendall is 23 lol she’s living her best life!!! She’s good lol.”

Kim added on her own social media, “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” she continued. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Kanye West