Kim Kardashian Dares to Bare in ‘Night Cap’ Snap

Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child via surrogate this week, and the mom of three hasn’t slowed down her social media game in the wake of her daughter’s arrival.

Late Thursday night, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a semi-nude shot of herself lying in bed, her arms over her head and her chest exposed and blurred.

“Night Cap,” she captioned the sultry snap.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

Three days prior, she also shared another image from what looks to be the same photo shoot, wishing her fans, “Good night.”

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

The makeup mogul’s new daughter is now home with her family, and Kardashian took to her website Thursday to share an update with fans.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” the reality personality wrote. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Kardashian also discussed the differences in carrying a child herself and using a gestational carrier. She explained that a traditional surrogate donates her egg and artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm, but that her gestational carrier was implanted with Kardashian’s fertilized egg.

Doctors had recommended Kardashian not carry another child as her first two pregnancies were high-risk.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

The 37-year-old also praised technology and her gestational carrier.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” she told fans. “Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian