Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Video of Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian is giving fans another close-up look at baby Chicago!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet video of her youngest daughter rocking the Snapchat star filter Saturday. The little girl looks too-cute in a white outfit as she surveys her surroundings.

omg Chicago @kardashianschildren A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed the little girl, who goes by Chi, in January via a gestational surrogate, and have since shared a number of adorable photos and videos of the little girl. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Saint and 5-year-old North.

North just recently celebrated the milestone birthday, living it up alongside 6-year-old cousin Penelope, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, at a unicorn-themed joint birthday party.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram photo of her and North on June 15.

“I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together,” she added. “I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”

But despite everyone knowing pretty much everything about Kardashian and her family, she revealed in a recent interview that her three kids are oblivious to how famous they and their mom are.

“It’s pretty intense,” Kardashian said in an interview with ITV’s Sam Rubin, discussing how to deal with her fame. “But like at home I’m not known. Like my kids have no clue what’s going on. So, I don’t really feel it.”

She added that she and her famous family often do reflect on how different their lives are from most people, and even than their own prior to their launch into stardom.

“Me and my family, we do talk about it, how crazy just our life has been over the past decade and we’re so grateful and we’re so appreciative and I mean, we’re still exactly the same,” she said.

Photo credit: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian