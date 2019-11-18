Kim Kardashian’s New Photo Alongside Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Has Fans Seeing Triplets

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian looked more like triplets than sisters a few years apart in Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post. In the photo, the three sisters posed in identical cream-colored strapless tops, curve-hugging pants and slicked-back ponytails paired with heavy eye makeup and blingy stacked necklaces.

Kourtney, 40, stood on the left, with Khloé, 35, in the middle and Kim, 39, on the right. The photo was a promotion for Kim’s KKW Diamond fragrance, which she collaborated on with Khloé and Kourtney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to the comments section to comment on how similar the sisters looked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 17, 2019 at 3:18pm PST

“Yall look the exact same lmao,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow Kim and Kourt look like twins,” another said of the two shorter sisters.

“Dynamic trio,” another wrote.

The “dynamic trio” were at odds during Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, in which Kourtney was trying to convince her sisters to throw a healthier version of a Candy Land-themed birthday party for their daughters Penelope Disick and North West.

“You guys fill yourselves up with the biggest, number one cause of aging,” Kourtney told her sisters when they found her only stash of hidden candy in her house. “Don’t you just feel it when you eat that, that it sucks the life and youthfulness out of your skin?”

In a confessional, Kim said, “What a buzzkill if you’re a kid and you think you’re going to a Candy Land-themed party but there’s no candy?”

“There’s candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” Kourtney told her sisters at her house. “Show me some,” Kim clapped back, to which Kourtney replied, “Do you want me to make you a collage? Or a poster board?”

In another confessional, Kim blasted Kourtney for her ideas about the party. “Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” Kim said. “It’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that it just doesn’t make sense.”

In the car, Kourtney told her sister, “There’s just better solutions to your dated candy that’s literally food coloring that gives people diseases.” She then said that this wasn’t on brand for her, to which Kim replied, “This is about a kids’ party. This is not about your brand….Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?”

Kourtney recently announced that she will be taking a step back from KUWTK to focus on her family. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé put in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”