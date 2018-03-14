Kim Kardashian Claims She’s in Need of a Tan in Latest Post

While she and her family enjoyed a ski trip to Utah over the weekend, Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram account on Monday of her in matching socks and underwear while showing off that she had dyed her roots back to brunette to slowly get rid of her pink hair look.

But after taking a closer look, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member realized she was missing something — a tan.

“I need a tan,” the reality television personality wrote.

It was an eventful weekend for the Kardashian family. Kardashian announced on Friday that she was getting rid of the pink hair color mere weeks after she changed if from platinum blond. But in a funny and surprising twist, her husband Kanye West popped up on Instagram on Sunday taking a photo with a fan while sporting pink hair. So it appears the two are keeping pink in the family.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian celebrated her baby shower in Los Angeles along with Tristan Thompson and numerous family members. She posted a large number of photos of the celebration to her social media accounts.

“Where do I even begin?!?!” Khloe captioned the slideshow of decoration photos. “How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? [Jeff Leatham] and his ENTIRE team and [Mindy Weiss] and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say!”

“They say ‘love is in the details,’ I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed,” she continued. “Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming.”

After the shower, Khloe joined boyfriend Thompson along with Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner in downtown LA to help Thompson celebrate his 27th birthday at a star-studded party.

Elsewhere in the Kardashian world, Kardashian finally took to her blog on Thursday to explain why she sent Valentine’s Day gifts to numerous people she’s currently in public feuds with, including Taylor Swift and Blac Chyna.

“It was my way of saying they can talk s— about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me,” she wrote, according to Elle.