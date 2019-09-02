Kim Kardashian Mom-Shamed Over North West’s Earrings in New Vacation Photos

Kim Kardashian’s sweet photo with daughter North West has drawn some serious criticism over the 6-year-old’s attire after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allowed the little girl to sport some serious hoop earrings. In a photo Kardashian shared to Instagram Sunday of the family’s recent vacation, the mother-daughter duo couldn’t be cuter as they made a pinky swear to be “besties for life,” she revealed in the caption.

Commenters were quick to voice their opinions on North wearing such large hoops in the photo, however, with one writing, “Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl ?? She’s not even 11 yet.”

Another added, somewhat reticently, “Ok I never say anything bad regarding anyone’s kids, but, North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6? They’re gonna pull on her little holes.”

The KKW Beauty founder also had her defenders, however, most of whom assumed North was simply borrowing part of her mom’s wardrobe for a brief game of dress-up.

“Kim isn’t wearing earrings, so I assume she took hers off to let North wear them for fun,” one hypothesized. “She (North) probably asked. Her ear will be fine bc she probably didn’t have them on long.”

Others called out the criticism outright, saying, “Y’all do realize she’s North’s mom and if she allows her to wear hoops oh damn well! Y’all be acting like y’all perfect parents!”

Kardashian’s friends and family seemed to pay the comments on either side no mind, with sister Khloé Kardashian writing, “You two are amazing!!!! Besties for life [heart emoji].”

Family friend Khadijah Haqq added alongside a heart-eyed emoji, “Come ooooooonnn!!” while The Real co-host and brother Rob Kardashian’s former girlfriend Adrienne Bailon wrote, “So stunning! beautiful!”

