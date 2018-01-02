Kim Kardashian Pens Emotional Message to Medical Professionals After Son’s Hospital Stay

Kim Kardashian is giving thanks to the medical professionals taking care of her 2-year-old son Saint as he recovers from a scary case of pneumonia.

Kardashian’s son with husband Kanye West was taken to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, reports TMZ, where his parents watched over him until he was released Saturday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member thanked all the doctors and nurses who cared for the little boy during his hospital stay in a tweet Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

“I just want to [thank] every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for your all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient. I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint [angel emoji].”

Earlier in the day, she shared another update on the toddler with her fans on Twitter.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she shared with followers.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

Prior to her son’s health scare, Kardashian opened up about wanting to be “more in the moment” in 2018 and stay off of social media more.

With her family set to grow by a new daughter in the upcoming months, that might be hard. Kardashian and West are expecting their third child via a surrogate soon, joining their son Saint and 4-year-old daughter North.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian