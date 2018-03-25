Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Photo of Kanye West and Daughter North at March for Our Lives

Kim Kardashian is standing proud over the decision to take her young daughter to the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member captured a sweet moment between 4-year-old North and husband Kanye West during the Saturday March, with the little girl sitting on her father’s shoulders to get a better vantage point in the crowd of more than 200,000 people marching on the capitol in support of gun law reform.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian captioned the photo, which she shared with her millions of followers on Instagram Sunday. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

The West family were just a few of the millions of people who gathered nationwide to support the movement, which was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and faculty were gunned down by a former student. The gunman is now facing 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The day of the tragic Parkland shooting, Kardashian broadcast an anti-gun violence message on Twitter.

“We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school,” she wrote. “Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

Prior to being held at gunpoint during a traumatic robbery in Paris in October 2016, Kardashian revealed during an episode of her E! reality series that she wanted to use her platform to support tighter restrictions on buying guns.

When her mother, Kris Jenner, openly wondered how people would react to their stance, Kardashian responded, “That’s why a lot of people don’t get involved, I’ve learned, because you can get a lot of backlash. … I feel like in life I’ve gotten a lot of backlash, and I’ve gotten a lot of hate, so I’m just going to stick up for what I believe in and what I want.”

