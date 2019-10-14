Kim Kardashian ‘Loves’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Defends Them Against Criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s every move has been relentlessly scrutinized by the media since the pair confirmed their relationship in 2016, and the coverage has only increased since their 2018 wedding and the birth of their son, Archie, earlier this year. A large amount of that coverage, mainly from British tabloids, has been negative, so much so that the couple recently issued a lawsuit.

Not many people know what it’s like to be in the public eye at all times better than Kim Kardashian, who was asked about the royal couple during the 2019 Armenia Technology Convention in Yerevan and defended the pair against the constant backlash.

“I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions,” she said, via the Daily Mail. “And I think that, like I said, no one’s gonna be perfect. I’m not, they’re not. I don’t know who is.”

The reality star also complimented the Sussex’s commitment to charitable efforts, sharing, “I still love and value the fact they bring such attention to such important movements that need to happen and things that they’re really passionate about cause they’re still changing the world.”

The Sussexes champion a number of causes and use their Instagram page to highlight the various efforts they are supporting. Their most recent endeavor is the NHS’s new Every Mind Matters initiative, which they are supporting in partnership with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry and Markle recently filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the publication ran a private letter written by Markle to her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duke of Sussex accompanied the suit with a statement decrying the tabloid treatment of his wife, which he compared to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” Harry wrote. “Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he continued. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin