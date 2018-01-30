Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Lindsay Lohan’s Comment on Her Hair

Who’s the “Mean Girl” now? Kim Kardashian shut Lindsay Lohan down Monday after the actress made a comment about her hair on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member dropped six photos from what appears to be a hotel room Polaroid photoshoot, in which she bares almost everything while wearing blonde cornrows she dubbed “Bo Derek braids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Giving credit for the traditional African hairstyle to the white model and actress left many fans who called her out for cultural appropriation with a bad taste in their mouth.

So when Lohan made a comment on the one photo the wife of rapper Kanye West captioned, “BO WEST,” saying, “I am confused,” she was far from the only critical commenter.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

But the 37-year-old reality TV celeb wasn’t going to let the Mean Girls actress talk to her that way

“You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent,” she responded, tagging Lohan in the reply.

Kardashian is clearly referring to Lohan’s bizarre, seemingly fake accent, which she first debuted at the opening of her nightclub in November 2016. Since then, the accent, which appears to be an amalgamation of different accents, has been a signature feature of the Parent Trap star.

In 2016, Entertainment Tonight was reassured by Lohan’s father that there was “nothing to be concerned about,” adding that his daughter was just learning multiple languages at the time such as French, Arabic and Farsi, and was bouncing in between them regularly.

“Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!” he joked. “I will tell you this, she’s spoken other languages on the phone with me — languages I don’t understand. I’ll be on the phone with her and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with.”

Her mother echoed those statements, saying, “I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures.”

“Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it,” she added. “She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift. She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that’s what makes her so special and so beautiful.”

Photo credit:Getty / David M. Benett