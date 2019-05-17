Kim Kardashian Says ‘Life Couldn’t Be Better’ After Birth of Baby No. 4

It’s been five years of marriage and four babies for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and things have never been better.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a throwback photo from her 2014 wedding to the rapper on Instagram Thursday, captioning it, “5 years and 4 kids, life couldn’t be better!”

The two have been through so much since they tied the knot, welcoming their fourth child, a son, just last week via a gestational surrogate. (The two are also parents to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as son Saint, 3.)

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter soon after the baby was born.

The couple has yet to reveal the little one’s name just yet, but eagle-eyed fans have noted the new mom’s usage of the teddy bear emoji on posts regarding her baby — theorizing his name could be something like Bear or Teddy West.

In addition to parenting, filming KUWTK and heading up her own KKW Beauty line, Kardashian has been taking on a whole new challenge, preparing for the California Bar Exam with the help of a law firm that agreed to take her on as sponsors in accordance to California law.

Over the past year, Kardashian has been increasingly involved in prison reform, helping to advocate for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in 2018.

“My goal in 10 years would be to give up being Kim K. and focus on this, and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” she explained earlier this month on the E! reality show.

“It’s so much fun, but it’s kind of crazy because I’m learning as I go,” she added. “I spend more time on this than I do on anything else. …I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

With West supporting her at home and professionally, however, Kardashian is confident she’ll be able to achieve her goals.

“The fact that he is supporting me in this journey,” she explained, “knowing that for the next four years it would take time away from him and our kids means a lot to me and gives me the confidence that I really need and that extra push of someone around me.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian