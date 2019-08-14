Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Snuggle up Together in New Photo and Fans Hilariously Weigh In

Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner are collaborating on a fragrance line and when Kardashian made the announcement via Instagram, fans shared their thoughts on the “awkward” campaign.

One fan wrote, “Seriously most awkward campaign ever. [laughing out loud],” while another said, “What the hell Kim?????!!!!!. This pic is just weird and suspect.”

One user went as far to say, “This pose is hella creepy.”

Someone else took a complete left turn and asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, “Why is her thumb the same size as the rest of her fingers.”

This wasn’t the only photo from that day that had fans feeling all sorts of emotions. Kardashian threw up another photo advertising their collaboration and fans got seriously upset that Jenner flipped off the camera.

The sisters were posed in their skin-tight body suits while Kardashian gave the camera her best duck lips, while Jenner threw up the middle finger and fans were not happy.

“Seriously Kylie?” one fan said. “Is it the example she wants to give Stormi? No class at all [five laugh faces],” while another Karjenner fan wrote, “Disappointed in Kyle in giving the bird about her having her product in hand. Not wise. Should have been more positive for the young women spending their parents money for her cosmetics.”

Jenner recently celebrated her 22nd birthday in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi. The young billionaire posted a photo to Instagram showing off the mega yacht she spent her special day on!

Jenner rented the luxurious 300-foot ship to party the day and night away. It fits 22 guests and comes with a 29-person crew and averages about $1.2 million per week. It also includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and a swimming pool.

She also had a little fun with her other sister Khloé Kardashian right before she let. The two girls popped a few bottles of tequila, got pretty drunk and decided to do their makeup and made a video about the whole thing!

It seems as though Jenner is having the time of her life coming off the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson scandal.