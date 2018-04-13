See Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Leave Khloe After Welcoming Baby Girl

After jetting into Cleveland, Ohio for the birth of their sister Khloe Kardashian‘s first child, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are back in Los Angeles, along with mother Kris Jenner and Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq.

Kim and Kourtney were spotted boarding their private jet in windy conditions out of Cleveland as they prepared to travel back home to their kids. See photos of them leaving Cleveland here.

Kim, 37, was bundled up in an oversized heather gray coat, gray sweats, white socks and matching sneakers.

Kourtney, 38, donned a loose-fitting white tracksuit and her long hair pulled into a messy ponytail.

Before heading to Ohio, the sisters had been vacationing in the Turks & Caicos with their children during spring break.

Khloé welcomed her first child, a baby girl, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, with Kim, Kourtney, Jenner and Haqq by her side.

She was also joined by boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, less than 48 hours after the Daily Mail published video of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a New York City club Saturday night. The woman was later identified as Instagram model and strip club worker Lani Blair.

It was reported Wednesday that Khloé began having early contractions, and the baby not yet named arrived early Thursday morning.

Security footage from a D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Khloé was three months pregnant, showed Thompson kissing a different woman and getting cozy with another.

Despite numerous reports of her being devastated over the incident coming out, Khloé has reportedly already forgiven Thompson for his alleged transgressions.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Thursday marked the third baby to be born in 2018 for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, as Kim’s surrogate gave birth to Chicago West on Jan. 15 and Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb 1.