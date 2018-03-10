Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Snack on McDonald’s During Flight From Japan

Celebrities are just like us, even the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Friday to show herself and sister Kourtney snacking on some McDonald’s fries while sitting on their plane.

“Fine dining,” Kardashian wrote on her caption on the photo, showing off her recent pink hair, which she said goodbye to in an earlier Instagram Friday.

Kardashian accompanied the photo with an emoji of the Japanese flag, meaning the photo is likely a throwback from the Kardashian sisters’ recent trip to Japan.

Not everyone cheated on their diets with fries though, as sister Khloé indulged on a salad as the two other sisters cheated on their diets.

“McDonald’s is officially bougie,” a user commented on the photo.

“Funny to see Kourtney eating that when she reads nutrition facts on everything [laughing my a— off],” another user said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced Friday she would be getting rid of her new pink hairstyle.

“Gonna miss the pink,” Kardashian captioned the image she shared with her 108 million Instagram followers, showing her sticking her tongue out with her now infamous pink hair, donning a matching pink bear ears filter.

Kardashian rocked her pink look in Tokyo, Japan with Kourtney and Khloé, first debuting her new hairdo when she posted a set of photos of herself at the airport, wearing an oversized green jacket and a pair of snakeskin-printed boots.

Throughout the duration of her Tokyo stay, she wasn’t shy about sharing snaps of herself, though her pink hair drew plenty of criticism from those accusing her of wearing a wig.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying…I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said in a video posted to her Snapchat, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

When she isn’t having to prove that her hair is real, Kardashian is busy caring for her daughter, Chicago West, who she welcomed with husband Kanye West in January via surrogacy. Chicago joins 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint.