Kim Kardashian Posts Photo That Will Distract You From Kanye West

Look away! Kim Kardashian is flaunting her nude body on Instagram to promote her new fragrance line … and also to maybe distract from the fact that her husband is having a major meltdown on Twitter.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality showed off her famous curves on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of herself laying nude on an industrial-looking table while printed photos of herself and dirty footprints litter the floor.

In the caption, she promoted her new KKW Fragrance, which drops on April 30, and comes in bottles she said were designed based on a mold of her naked body.

But fans were too focused on what her husband, rapper Kanye West, is doing on Twitter to pay much attention to the saucy photo.

West made headlines Wednesday when the “Famous” rapper’s typically random and nonsensical tweets moved into the political realm, with him wearing a MAGA hat in support of President Donald Trump and declaring him his “brother” with the same “dragon energy” as him.

West’s friends, such as John Legend and Kardashian herself, have distanced themselves from his political rhetoric, and many have wondered if the artist is on the verge of a mental health crisis.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has defended her husband’s mindset as an artist and “free thinker” in a lengthy Twitter rant of her own.

“Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She continued: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she added . “So quick to label him as having mental health issues or just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she continued.

Concluding, her rant, Kardashian sent a note to the media: “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.

That didn’t stop fans from coming for Kardashian about her husband’s views on Instagram.

“How do you feel about you husband supporting trump?” one person wrote. “I blame you.”

“Get yo man on a leash,” another added, with a third echoing, “Educate your husband.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian