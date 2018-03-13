Kim Kardashian, Mom Kris Jenner and Grandma MJ Bond as Blondes on Instagram

Kim Kardashian recruited three generations of KarJenners for her latest KKW Beauty campaign, and they all went blonde!

The 37-year-old makeup mogul has been previewing a concealer launch from her beauty line for months, and she’s finally sharing the finished products with fans, launching the concealer kits on March 23, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian posed in a campaign photo alongside mom Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ Houghton, 83, both of whom rocked bright platinum wigs alongside their younger counterpart (whose opinion of wigs she has made quite clear in the past!).

“Thanks to my mom & grandma for being the best models and going blonde for this shoot! I’m so proud that my concealers have anti-aging properties and we used models ranging from their 20’s to 80’s!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian knew from the start of her concealer line that she wanted to make the campaign a family affair.

“I wanted something different and for them to be seen in a way that they really haven’t been seen before,” Kardashian told Allure. “My grandma’s never worn a blonde wig before. I thought she looked so good. We had the best time on set and it was such a good memory for us.”

The concealer kits come in 16 liquid concealer shades, four shades of pressed brightening powders and four shades of loose baking powders. “I’ll dip my brush in the brightening powder and kind of use it to brush off the baking powder, and then I’ll go back and use it right on the darker spots of my undereyes and let it sit there,” Kardashian said.

Aside from recruiting her mom and grandma as models for the ad campaign, Kardashian also made sure that there were women of varying ages, skin types and skin tones to model her new line.

“I wanted to show it’s not always about these young, perfect models that are going to look good no matter what,” she said. “We really had to make sure that the concealer worked on different skin types and ages as well, so it was important to show that in the campaign.”

While the line was called out on Twitter for the lack of darker colors, Kardashian said she was listening to the critics and was sure fans would be satisfied with the final product.

“I’m always listening, and I always want to know what the fans want for sure,” she said. “We kind of kept it in the same range as our Contour Sticks — so having a light category, medium, dark and deep dark and then having four shades for each so making sure that there’s a wide variety. For each category, we have two cool options and two warm options.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian