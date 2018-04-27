Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Nude Perfume Bottle

Kim Kardashian recently announced that her cosmetics line would be launching a new fragrance, KKW Body, with the bottle modeled after Kardashian’s own figure.

To promote the launch, the reality personality shared a slew of nude images of herself on social media, including photos of herself making the mold for the bottle.

As they do pretty much any time Kardashian posts a nude photo, trolls quickly flocked to the comments section to voice their thoughts on what another woman is choosing to do with her body.

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE pic.twitter.com/Xh6QIzP0vW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2018

“Who would buy this? It’s disgusting she has to promote her body to get people to buy her products,” one person seethed.

“Sick – and not in a good way..,” added another.

“Please put clothes on you have kids,” wrote a third.

Along with the nude photos, social media users also slammed the mom of three for the bottle’s general design, with many saying that she is copying Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1993 perfume Classique, the bottle for which is also the body of a woman.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian shared that while she loves the Gaultier bottle, she took inspiration from a slightly different source.

“Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” she said. “It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.”

In addition to the perfume bottles, Kardashian shared that she made the mold for another reason.

“We were making a mold of my body for the fragrance, but we were also making it to make a big sculpture,” she said, though she noted she has to see it first before deciding whether she’ll put it in her home.

There were also plenty of positive responses to Kardashian’s campaign, including a classically hilarious response from Chrissy Teigen.

“Well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume,” tweeted the model, who is currently pregnant and nearing her due date.

well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume https://t.co/xZhLWPENmM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2018

