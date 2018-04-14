Kim Kardashian Spills Details on Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth

Kim Kardashian joined her sister Kourtney and mother Kris Jenner in flying out to Cleveland to see her little sister Khloe give birth to her first child.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality took to Twitter the following morning after she’d already flown back home to Los Angeles to congratulate Khloe on her big day.

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

“I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful!” Kardashian wrote. “You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed [laugh out loud].”

“You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!” she continued.

The Kardashian family was joined by Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who is fresh off being caught on camera with five different women, while Khloe was pregnant with his child.

A source close the family told the Daily Mail on Friday that Kim and her family members “felt sick” just to be in the same room with Thompson, but did not start any scene in order to keep Khloe comfortable.

“It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source said, “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

“They didn’t want to spoil the most magical day of her life, so nobody tried to bring up the cheating rumours,’ the source continued. “Everyone was totally focused on the baby girl.”

A separate source told Radar that Jenner plans on getting revenge on Thompson by “firing” him from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Kris is plotting revenge, and it is not going to be pretty,” a source close to Jenner told Radar Online Friday. “She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”

Another insider added, “The family is livid and Tristan is not the person they thought he was. The family said that their main concern is Khloe and the baby now and they will deal with Tristan next. He will be very sorry that he did this to Khloe and will pay dearly for his sins.”