Kim Kardashian Flaunts Daring Sports Bra, Kendall Jenner Plays the Field in Family Softball Game

Time to play ball, Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian was photographed having a great time along with her mother and sisters as the family enjoyed a game of softball in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 37-year-old reality star made sure to stay in fashion for the family sports outing as she wore a daring grey sports bra and matching sweatpants to break a sweat in the area outdoors.

The mother of three showed off her slender waistline, in photos released by The Daily Mail, in a tiny grey bra which was held together by a few straps. Her toned tummy was on full display as she sported a pair of high-wasted sweatpants. Keeping with the athletic theme, Kardashian wore a pair of white gym shoes with slouchy white socks rolled up to her calves.

Kardashian wasn’t the only sister to have fun in the sun, as TMZ captured photos of model Kendall Jenner stepping up to the place, taking swings at bat, and even making solid contact, as shown in a video.

Kardashian recently made headlines after she posted an Instagram announcing she would be getting rid of her now infamous pink hairstyle.

“Gonna miss the pink,” she captioned the image she shared with her 108 million Instagram followers, showing her sticking her tongue out with her now infamous pink hair, donning a matching pink bear ears filter.

Kardashian rocked her pink look in Tokyo, Japan with Kourtney and Khloé, first debuting her new hairdo when she posted a set of photos of herself at the airport, wearing an oversized green jacket and a pair of snakeskin-printed boots.

Throughout the duration of her Tokyo stay, she wasn’t shy about sharing snaps of herself, though her pink hair drew plenty of criticism from those accusing her of wearing a wig.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying…I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said in a video posted to her Snapchat, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

When she isn’t having to prove that her hair is real, Kardashian is busy caring for her daughter, Chicago West, who she welcomed with husband Kanye West in January via surrogacy. Chicago joins 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint.