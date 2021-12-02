Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited Tuesday amid their divorce to celebrate the life of their close friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away Sunday at just 41 years old following a two-year battle with a rare kind of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. Kardashian and West were seen sitting in the front row with their 8-year-old daughter North at Abloh’s posthumous presentation for Louis Vuitton, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared moments from the show on her Instagram Story.

The celebration of Abloh’s legacy was the first time the estranged spouses have been seen together in public since Kardashian began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and West made a public plea on Thanksgiving to get his family back together. Kardashian and West share three children in addition to North – daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian filed for divorce in February, but the two exes have continued to co-parent.

Kardashian and West were longtime friends with Abloh, and the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram with an emotional tribute following his passing. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early,” she wrote Tuesday.

“Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm,” she continued. “You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much.”

West, meanwhile, dedicated his Sunday Service to his friend, delivering an emotional version of Adele’s single “Easy on Me” with modified lyrics. “I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever,” the choir sang. “I know there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin.” In the chorus, the lyrics once more changed to, “Go easy on me, father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around.”