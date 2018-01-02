Kim Kardashian Films New Year’s Kiss With Kanye West After Resolving to Put Down Her Phone in 2018

Kim Kardashian has already broken her New Year’s resolution, but fans aren’t complaining.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who had stated just last week that she wanted to be “more in the moment” in 2018, rang in the New Year with husband Kanye West and friends at a club, Kardashian unable to resist recording their countdown to midnight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing a video to her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old makeup mogul puckered her lips to share a kiss with her husband as the clock struck midnight, ringing in 2018 with love.

The new year will see the duo’s family of four grow to a family of five, Kardashian and West expecting their third child via surrogacy. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

2018 will also see more of the Kardashian siblings expanding their families. Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 33-year-old making the announcement on her Instagram account.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Meanwhile, it’s been rumored for months that younger sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting, although the 20-year-old has refrained from commenting on the rumors and has attempted to remain out of the spotlight.