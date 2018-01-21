Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step out for Date Night Days After Welcoming New Baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together in public on Saturday night, for the first time since the birth of their third child, Chicago West. The couple appeared to be having a date night in celebration of their growing family.

Photographers saw West out awaiting his wife’s arrival on Friday evening. He was reportedly beaming with joy, clad in an uncharacteristically subdued outfit of black and green. Kardashian made enough of a fashion statement for both of them, however. She joined him in a baggy neon green shirt with elastic sleeves, falling all the way to her thighs. She wore a pair of snakeskin trousers and matching snakeskin boots, making her hard to miss.

West and Kardashian dominated headlines all week, starting with their daughter’s birth on Monday. The couple kept fans guessing about their baby girl’s name until Thursday, issuing only a few cryptic tweets and hints here and there to keep the conversation alive. On Thursday, West said that he simply couldn’t think of a name for the newest addition to their family. Other members of the Kardashian family joined in, teasing fans with clues.

Finally, on Friday, the couple settled on Chicago West — or, Chi, pronounced “Shy,” for short.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl,” Kardashian said.

Later on Friday night, the two reportedly ended up at a private party in Calabasas, hosted by West himself. It was an early screening of Honor Up, a new film by Damon Dash on which West was an executive producer. Along with the happy couple, Dash himself attended the screening. Other guests included Pusha T, Claudia Jordan, Daniel Dneiko, A-Trak and Terrence Jenkins.