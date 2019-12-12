Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Shaming After Family Doesn’t Show up to Support Caitlyn Jenner After ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Elimination

Kim Kardashian is seconding half brother Brandon Jenner when it comes to the family’s reasoning for not being there for Caitlyn Jenner after she was eliminated from I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!. Fans quickly took to social media when they realized none of the Kardashians or Jenners showed up for her, but Caitlyn’s eldest son revealed reasoning behind why everyone was MIA.

According to JustJared, Jenner replied to one fan who asked why none of her family was there saying, “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” before proceeding to expose how some television shows “work” adding, “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

That’s when Kardashian immediately took to Twitter to add her thoughts.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

While the family may not have been there the moment she was booted off, she did come home to a sweet surprise thanks to her youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian family has been up and down with how they’ve handled their relationship with Cailtyn over the years. Ever since she stopped going by Bruce, then writing a book that said some things about Kris Jenner that the sisters didn’t agree with, things have been rough between she and the rest of the family.

View this post on Instagram Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:07am PST

She did cause a stir during an episode of I’m a Celebrity after claiming that she and Khloé Kardashian haven’t spoken in five to six years.

“Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t the closest, but the idea that they haven’t spoken in 5-6 years is crazy,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her.”

“Caitlyn isn’t close to the family as a whole,” the source continued. “But this isn’t surprising. Cailtyn always has her own separate reality.”

As for now, it seems as though Kendall and Kylie’s relationship with their dad hasn’t changed — and Jenner even told her how proud he was of her after she decided to start going by Cailtyn — but only time will tell if Cailtyn will grow her relationship with the rest of the family again.