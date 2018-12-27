Kim Kardashian Hints Rob Kardashian Might Have Imaginary Friends

Older sisters remember everything — and that includes Kim Kardashian, who told Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps that her younger brother by six years, Rob Kardashian, may or may not still have imaginary friends at the tender age of 31.

In a new bonus clip from Kardashian’s appearance on Busy Tonight a few weeks ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the slightly embarrassing story about Rob.

“My brother has… uh, I don’t know if he still does. But he had, for a really long time, two imaginary friends,” the 38-year-old revealed. Rob’s friendship with his imaginary friends was so close that even Kardashian could remember their names. When Philipps asked, Kardashian responded immediately: “Of course. Pablo and Ronald.”

Much to Philipps’ and the live audience’s delight, Kardashian spilled even more tea about the situation. “My brother literally has talked about these guys, like, up until last year,” she explained, laughing.

Philipps also admitted to having an imaginary friend growing up, but did not say at what age it ceased to exist.

Also during Kardashian’s appearance, she said how husband Kanye West upstaged her in school drop-off and pick-up for their 5-year-old daughter, North West. She explained how she couldn’t take North to school because she was in New York City, so she told her daughter that “Dad’s gonna take you.”

“So he decides to pick her up, take her to dance class, go in and do a full dance with her and is dancing in her dance class and now she never wants me to take her again. She only wants Dad,” Kardashian said.

Her story about Rob wasn’t the only family secret Kardashian decided to spill on Busy Tonight; she also told Philipps that her mother, Kris Jenner, worried that Kardsahian would become a “crazy drug addict” when she told her years ago she was experimenting with ecstasy.

“I would tell my mom everything. We always had such a close relationship,” Kardashian told Philipps. “So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my God, Mom. I did ecstasy last night.’”

“I remember this so clearly,” she continued. “She was sitting on top of the washing machine. She jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage in the laundry room. She was like, ‘One day you’re not going to be able to have babies. You can’t do this. You’re going to ruin yourself.’”

“She was so upset, and she never did drugs,” Kardashian said. “So she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something and be this crazy drug addict. And I was just like, ‘You know what, she’s so right. I’m so over it. This is so not me.’ And I just never did anything again.”

Previously, the KKW Beauty founder spoke openly about her past drug usage on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling Scott Disick and sister Kendall Jenner that she was high on ecstasy when she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and when she made a sex tape with Ray J in 2003.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick replied.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” she admitted. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

“It’s just weird to people: I’ve done ecstasy, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything,” she said. “So it’s weird to have done that.”