Kim Kardashian Rocks Full Head-to-Toe Snakeskin Outfit While in Miami, Photo Shows

Kim Kardashian wore snakeskin from head-to-toe this week at a fashion event in Florida. The reality star attended Dior Men’s runway show in Miami with her older sister, Kourtney, and her distinctive suit might have stolen the show. Fans are still reeling from the get-up.

The Kardashians were just some of the A-list stars at the event on Tuesday night, which was held at Art Basel, according to a report by The Daily Mail. Kardashian matched Snakeskin boots with pants of the same pattern, while her jacket was a lighter tone. It hung down to her knees, while the stiff sleeves dangled well past her hands.

Kardashian tied the whole thing together with a snakeskin bag as well, slung over one shoulder and clinging to her front. The bag was a blue-ish pattern with a silver strap and red accents.

Kourtney was stunning as well in a form-fitting black leather dress, though she did not make the same splash that Kardashian’s patterned suit did. The two posed with other stars, including Winnie Harlow, who recently collaborated with Kardashian on a KKW Beauty Collection.

Other notable attendees at the show were Luka Sabbat, Bella Hadid and Ricky Martin, who was joined by his husband, Jwan Yosef. The Kardashians even saw their younger sister’s ex, Travis Scott, though they did not take a picture together.

The stars all struck their poses on the red carpet, but that was just the opener for the real show inside. The runway walk itself featured some bold mixes of streetwear and business attire, including suits with loose ties and half-untucked shirts, flamboyant boutonnières, and long trench coats over shorts. Kardashian’s snakeskin getup was far from out of place, as the models themselves rocked clashing patterns in many cases.

The Kardashian sisters reportedly left the show in a vintage 1963 Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Kardashian posted a few photos from the ride on her Instagram Story. She also posted a few looks at her snakeskin outfit on Instagram, drawing mixed responses from fans.

“My goodness, that is something,” one fan wrote.

“Even if her outfit matched, it would still be hideous,” decided another.

“If that’s real snakeskin, they must have murdered a million snakes to cover her fake bulbous butt,” a third person commented bluntly. “She looks like an alien. Kate Moss puts them all to shame. Naturally aging, minimal makeup, great outfit… They are all amateurs next to Kate.”



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!