Kim Kardashian Wishes Fans ‘Goodnight’ With Topless Snap on Instagram

The night Kim Kardashian and Kayne West welcomed baby number three into the world via surrogate, Kardashian shared a sultry goodnight photo to Instagram.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

In the photo posted Monday night, a topless Kardsahian covered up with the covers and peeked at the camera through her dark brunette locks.

“good night,” she wrote in the caption.

The post gave no indication to her 106 million followers that her and West’s surrogate had given birth to a baby girl that very day.

The comments turned from notes of adoration toward the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to congratulatory ones as soon as fans heard the news about baby number three.

She has yet to post on Instagram about her new baby girl, but she did confirm the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“She’s here,” she wrote with a link to a post titled the same thing on her website.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also wrote that the baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The baby girl’s name still remains unknown. However, on a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian gave some hints toward what to expect.

“It’s so hard [to choose a name],” she told DeGeneres. “I do like different names, but short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

The power couple hired a surrogate to have their third child because during both of her pregnancies, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, which could cause serious complications during childbirth.

Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with 4-year-old North and was forced to deliver nearly six weeks early.

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Karadashian and West were “fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home.”

Though she was hesitant to use a surrogate, Kardashian will not have to worry about recovery time following what would have been a high-risk pregnancy.

“She’ll be hands-on from the beginning,” a source close to the family said last week.

Kim and Kanye’s third child isn’t the only baby joining the KarJenner clan; sister Khloé and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed their pregnancy in December, and will be adding another offspring later this year. Reports have been swirling since September that Kylie Jenner is also expecting, but she nor the family have set the rumors straight.